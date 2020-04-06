Leeds’ Mateusz Klich no match for Ronaldo challenge

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has been one of their most industrious midfielders during his time at the club.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, the 29-year-old has played every single league game across the previous 18 months where he has defined the box-to-box role to a tee – scoring 14 goals and has also laid on 13 assists, via Transfermarkt.

However, despite having the stamina of a racehorse, Klich was no match for Cristiano Ronaldo’s core ab challenge on Instagram.

The Portuguese superstar set a total of 142 to beat and Leeds’ midfield talisman could only manage 80 in the allotted time.

He posted his attempt to social media:

The test is as simple as doing as many core crunches as possible in 45 seconds – the difference between the Championship ace and the five-time Balon d’Or winner is huge and only goes to show just how fit he still is at 35.

But at least Bielsa will be happy with his player getting in the extra fitness work in.

