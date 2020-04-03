Leeds may reignite interest in Rhian Brewster this summer

According to Football Insider, Leeds United will be in the race to land Rhian Brewster this summer, but it could depend on a couple of crucial factors.

What’s the word?

It’s claimed that the Yorkshire side missed out on the impressive 20-year-old in the January transfer window with the English starlet opting to join Championship rivals Swansea City on loan instead.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

A source has told Football Insider that those at Elland Road are continuing to monitor Brewster ahead of a second attempt ahead of the new season.

However, this will only be able to happen if Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives the green light for another loan move – something that may be bolstered if the Reds clinch Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Second time lucky?

Brewster has gone on to be a prolific source of goals for the Swans in the second tier since moving to the Liberty Stadium. He’s found the net four times in just 919 minutes of action, via Transfermarkt.

Victor Orta and Marcelo Bielsa had to settle for Jean-Kevin Augustin instead, and he’s only been able to make three short cameo appearances, so that is looking more like a disaster as every week passes.

Should Leeds go back in for Rhian Brewster this summer?

Yes, we need him Vote No, not in the PL! Vote

The Liverpool youngster has been lauded as “exceptional” and “fearless” in the past and is clearly rated highly by Klopp despite a lack of senior opportunities.

It’s also believed that there could be a chance he progresses up onto another Premier League club rather than returning to the Championship, so Leeds would need to ensure promotion so they can springboard to the front of the interested pack.

Therefore, if the Whites hold a genuine interest in Brewster, then they’ll need to firstly, be a top-flight team once again, and secondly, hope that the popular German sanctions another temporary exit.

AND in other news, Leeds fans react to huge Andrea Radrizzani claim…