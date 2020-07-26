Leeds eye audacious swoop for “special” 23-goal sensation

Leeds United appear to be closing in on an audacious swoop for one of Europe’s most coveted strikers after fresh reports emerged over the weekend.

What’s the word?

According to Gent chairman Ivan De Witte in an interview with De Zondag, via Voetbalkrant, the Yorkshire giants have tabled a very decent offer for their in-demand talisman, Jonathan David.

Amid interest from Ligue 1 outfit Lille, he said: “The contacts came to a halt this week, but other clubs are actually interested. With much better proposals even. Including Leeds.”

The impressive 20-year-old striker has also been mooted with moves to Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Reliable Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur claims that Gent want at least €30m (£27m) to sell him this summer.

Forget JKA

It’s no surprise to see so many clubs keen on landing the Canadian international. He’s provided Gent with 23 goals and ten assists in 40 appearances, which includes games against Roma and Wolfsburg in the Europa League, via Transfermarkt.

Recruitment data analyst for League One outfit Peterborough, BA Analytics, has lauded the potential move, claiming that he “fits the Bielsa profile” and that he’s an “exciting” player.

Meanwhile, his national team head coach, John Herdman, has dubbed him the “Iceman,” he said: “He’s like an iceman. He’s able to slow it right down in the box, wait for the keeper to sit down, and pick his moments. That’s a real special quality in a striker.”

Another thing in favour of United is the fact that David has publicly admitted his desire to play in the Premier League.

Those at Elland Road are going to have to get used to these types of reports. Leeds are back in the big-time and they can kickstart life with a bang by landing David ahead of their new rivals.

