The Verdict: Leeds chasing 17 y/o non-league starlet

Leeds United could have one eye on the summer – if recent reports are to be believed – with the west Yorkshiremen in pole position to end a 16-year absence from the top-flight.

According to The Sun, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of several teams taking a look at non-league hotshot Samuel Oguntayo alongside Watford and Crystal Palace, who he has earned a trial period with.

Manchester City are also noted as holding interest with the 17-year-old being likened to Benjamin Mendy.

Any potential move would make for interesting reading as Bielsa and co are not usually ones to dip their tail into the lower echelons of English football.

But should they buck that trend for this talented teen? Our writers run the mill with their verdicts on the matter. Read on…

Billy Meyers

“It would be very unlike Bielsa, this.

“However, if Oguntayo is anything like Benjamin Mendy as some places have said, then surely the Argentine will be all over this. The Manchester City left-back was schooled by Bielsa at Marseille and was recently spotted in attendance at a Leeds game while calling the charismatic manager a “special person”, so Mendy was clearly touched by his ex-boss.

“Enough about that, though. The Athletic recently ran a story at the start of the year highlighting Leeds’ problems at left-back, so it makes sense that the Championship leaders are looking at bolstering that area – whether or not a kid from non-league is the solution remains to be seen, however.

“He could be an ideal Douglas replacement”

“Despite his lack of top-level experience, there must be a reason as to why the likes of Manchester City and Crystal Palace are also eyeing up the teenager, so if Leeds have any chance of beating the Premier League duo to his signature than Victor Orta must do it.

“The deal could be a relatively low-risk, high-reward one, so why shouldn’t Leeds take a punt on this promising youngster?”

Jack Saville

“While interest from Man City and Palace may point towards a bright future for Oguntayo, the fact he has been compared to Benjamin Mendy should send alarm bells ringing.

“There was a time when comparisons with the Frenchman represented a glowing endorsement, but his defensive vulnerability and predictable crossing habits have shifted the narrative.

“Naturally, Oguntayo is a raw, unexposed talent who could end up going one of many different ways in his career, but Leeds would be wise to focus on bringing through a starlet from the Thorp Arch academy instead – Leif Davis, for example, is threatening to make a full senior breakthrough.

“A move for the 17-year-old would be a risky punt from Victor Orta, so the club should instead focus on more established players who can offer them Premier League quality.”

Charles Jones

“I just don’t see the point of signing a young full-back from Kingstonian.

“If all goes to plan Leeds are about to become a Premier League side, and a 17 y/o who has never played a professional game simply isn’t the answer to any question, never mind in a position where Leeds already have loads of depth.

“Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas have been two top performers this season, then you also have Ezgjan Alioski, Leif Davis and Barry Douglas.

“Of course, this is one for the future and only time will tell whether he turns out to be a good signing or not, but it’s not one I can imagine many getting excited about.”

Lewis Blain

“There can be no harm in dipping into the lower echelons of English football, especially with the UK now being out of the EU. It’s not as if a 17-year-old is going to be a prominent fixture amongst the first-team either, so this would be superb forward-thinking from Bielsa and Orta.

“Leeds’ issues at full-back are apparent, especially with Douglas looking likely to leave. Therefore snagging a prodigal talent from beneath the nose of one of their soon-to-be rivals like City would be astute business.

“In fact, I urge the west Yorkshiremen to make this ploy become a reality, after all, there will be very, very little to lose from any possible deal.”

