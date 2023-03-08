Leeds United's fixtures do not get any easier after last weekend's narrow loss to a struggling Chelsea side.

This Saturday they play host to Brighton and Hove Albion, who are fresh from their 4-0 demolition of another relegation contender West Ham United.

It marks one of the numerous deceptively difficult clashes that the Premier League throws up, yet the Whites remain desperate for points to distance themselves from 18th-place Everton.

It seems like little has been going the way of Javi Gracia's side, yet they could be handed a huge boost in the form of a returning forward to quell their goalscoring issue.

The Yorkshire club have only managed to score once in their last five games in all competitions, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison having seen their form melt away.

It is the latter in particular who finds his position, particularly, under threat, especially if Luis Sinisterra, who was once dubbed an "animal" by international teammate Juan Cuadrado, can make it back in time for the weekend.

Will Luis Sinisterra be fit for Leeds' next game?

Having come off in the first of their two clashes with Manchester United within a week, it was revealed that the tricky Colombian had pulled a muscle and would be out for some time.

The stand-in manager Michael Skubala claimed: "He [Sinisterra] had a pulled muscle. He is on his way back, a bit further away than Liam [Cooper] and Marc [Roca], but he is progressing nicely."

It has been a tumultuous season thus far for the magician, who cost the Whites £21m in the summer, as injuries have seen him feature just 12 times, scoring twice, in the Premier League.

Despite this poor record and lack of acclimatisation, he remains a maverick capable of the spectacular, with journalist Phil Hay once describing him as: "One of the bright sparks" in the side. He could certainly be the difference-maker and would mark an improvement on the underwhelming Harrison from this campaign.

The English wideman has dropped two 6.2 ratings in his last four league matches, with his only goal of the season coming in just the third game week despite having played 21 times.

Therefore, the fact that Sinisterra's potential return date sits on this Saturday, as per Leeds Live's estimation, bodes well and the gem could be available for selection to Gracia.

Finally, they could ditch the 26-year-old, Harrison, who has disappointed all season, in favour of the £65k-per-week speedster with the potential to save them from the drop based on his attacking potential.

In the Eredivisie last term, the forward racked up 12 goals and seven assists and Leeds' chances of finishing above the bottom three could land a huge boost if the Colombian talent can begin to replicate that form in the English top-flight.