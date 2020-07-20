Mateusz Klich has proven he is Premier League quality

Leeds United will be a Premier League side next season.

The Whites have been crowned Champions in England’s second-tier, and after a 16-year hiatus they’re finally set to return to the promised land.

As with most promoted sides, United will need to strengthen upon their ascension to the top-flight, and they’ve already been linked to some new additions with names such as Yan Couto and Branimir Kalaica already being floated around.

However, with Bielsa making few changes to the side since his appointment in 2018, he may want to persevere with the players that have proved successful so far.

One man who has been a lynchpin in Bielsa’s side since day one is Mateusz Klich, with the Pole starting every single league game bar one since the Argentine’s arrival, and despite being out of favour under Paul Heckingbottom, he already looks like Premier League material.

Luckily, United have had a bit of experience playing against quality opposition, putting up a very impressive performance against Arsenal in the FA Cup that earnt them plenty of praise from pundits and supporters alike.

Klich took to playing against a team of the Gunners’ calibre like a duck to water, easily keeping up with the pace of the game, making three tackles and two interceptions, while also playing four key passes, showing that despite having less time on the ball when playing against top-flight opposition, he can still be a creative force.

United may be tempted to spend big upon promotion, especially if the long-rumoured QSI takeover finally comes to fruition, but even if they do bring in some big names, Klich should certainly have a spot in the squad, even if his streak of league starts has to come to an end.