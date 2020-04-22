Michael Brown tips player to make impact in Leeds run-in

Former Leeds United midfielder Michael Brown has predicted that Jean-Kevin Augustin will make a big impact in the club’s promotion run-in, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Augustin arrived at Elland Road on loan in January to plenty of fanfare, but he is yet to make a start with Patrick Bamford continuing to be preferred in the centre-forward position.

There were some doubts initially that he was not fit enough for Marcelo Bielsa to select him and he only made three substitute appearances prior to the season’s suspension.

However, Brown has now tipped him to make a big impact when the season restarts, claiming he looks fitter than before.

“Augustin started off slowly because he was not 100% fitness-wise but hopefully with this break he can get a lot sharper and a lot fitter – he certainly looks it – and contribute and start pushing for a first-team place,” he told Football Insider.

“That is what Leeds United would want, a healthy squad in top condition. All of the players pushing each other and driving them over the line to promotion.

“But it is hard to change when you have done so well. They are top of the league so I have full faith in why Bielsa would not change it.”

Fitness first

Bamford has been a consistent performer for Leeds but is lacking in terms of pure goalscoring prowess, managing 13 goals from his 36 appearances.

Therefore, the emergence of Augustin could prove a real boost as Leeds look to secure promotion and if he has indeed improved his fitness levels, this can only be a positive.