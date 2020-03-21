Phil Hay favourite Mitrovic is far better than Bamford

Leeds United finally look as though they may be able to reach their objective and get themselves back into the Premier League – when football eventually returns, at least.

It is a long time since they dropped out of the top flight – 16 years to be exact – but they are now well on their way to climbing back up to where they likely feel they belong. They are currently seven points clear of third place as they top the Championship table, and with just nine games left, it is within touching distance.

There was a wobble – they won just two matches during an 11-match spell – but they now look to have steadied the ship. The club’s supporters seem generally happy with the side’s displays overall, but there is one man who continues to irk sections of the fanbase, namely Patrick Bamford.

The 26-year-old is their top goalscorer with 13 strikes, but that has not stopped the fans from continually lambasting him since last season. As such, Marcelo Bielsa could very well be looking for a new striker in the summer.

If he listens to Phil Hay, Aleksandar Mitrovic could well be in his crosshair. During a recent Q&A on The Athletic, Hay was asked which player he would cherry-pick from the Championship for the Elland Road outfit and he mentioned the Serbia international.

The former Newcastle man would, quite clearly, be an improvement on Bamford.

In two less appearances this term, he has managed 10 more goals – he has 23 in the second tier so far – and the difference doesn’t stop there. He has also averaged more key passes with 1.1 compared to 0.6, and he has also made far more use of the shots he has had – he averages 2.7 per game compared to the Leeds man’s three, per SofaScore.

All strikers will miss chances, but there is a discrepancy between the two here once again. Mitrovic has squandered just 12 big opportunities compared to Bamford’s 25. He has also won more fouls per game, as well, leading with 1.5 compared to one.

The former Nottingham Forest man has the edge in terms of possession lost – he has squandered the ball 7.4 times per match in comparison with 14.7 – but considering he has averaged 17.4 less touches per match, that is simply a consequence of his involvement.

And then, as the final kicker, he has also averaged 1.1 offsides per game, compared to just 0.4 from Fulham’s powerhouse.

There really is no comparison between the two, and it makes total sense why Hay would like Leeds to take the 25-year-old to Yorkshire.

Of course, acquiring his services may be easier said than done – the Cottagers paid £22m for his initial services, and he signed a new contract just last summer, meaning that he would likely cost a pretty penny, but this is the kind of signing Bielsa should be targeting if they do confirm their promotion.

Getting to the Premier League is one thing – staying there is another.