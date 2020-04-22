Noel Whelan claims Leeds must replace Hernandez

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has claimed that the Elland Road club must find a replacement for Pablo Hernandez this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Hernandez has been brilliant since returning to English football in 2016 and has proven a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans.

Aged 35, the former Valencia and Swansea City man is nearing the end of his career, although he would likely relish the chance to play in the Premier League again.

Whelan said that while Hernandez has been brilliant for the club, they need to replace him with a player in his prime that can replicate his skills.

“There is a lack of Premier League experience and a lack of quality in certain areas,” he told Football Insider.

“You have Pablo Hernandez coming to the back end of his career and he is the one player that can produce that bit of brilliance. He is a standout player and he will need replacing.

“It will cost you money to get a player like Pablo Hernandez in his prime but it does make the difference.

“To complement that, you need a striker to get on the end of his passes and crosses from wide areas. That is going to cost money.”

Transfer hunt

Hernandez has been a key man for Leeds under Bielsa and certainly adds a level of creativity and flair from his wide position.

Although he could stay at the club, adding more of this type of player to the squad would certainly prove a boost for the squad and would allow Leeds to phase the Spaniard out, rather than relying on him at the age of 36.