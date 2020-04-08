Noel Whelan is concerned about latest Leeds ownership development

Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has revealed his concern over the reported interest in the club from Qatari Sport Investment group, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, who owns 88% of Leeds, told an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio last week that he was open to QSI investing in the club.

QSI are currently the owners of French side Paris Saint-Germain, who have won six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles.

However, Whelan argued that the addition of another shareholder could result in complications for the club.

He told Football Insider: “My problem is how this is going to work when there are three voices around the table? Three big personalities and three big companies behind one team. If they can make that work – fantastic.

“Personally, I would prefer it to be the one person looking after the club, making the decisions with the manager and the board. Keep it nice and simple. Let’s not complicate things.

“I love the investment but do you really need three chefs in the kitchen?”

Worth the risk?

The allure of QSI investment is obvious, with the Qatari group’s investment allowing PSG to enjoy unprecedented dominance in French domestic football.

Leeds have been absent from the Premier League for 16 years now, and with the club on the brink of a return, the added financial boost could prove attractive.

However, these deals are never simple and it is worth the club and its ownership giving this serious consideration before any decision is made.