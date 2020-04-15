Noel Whelan warns Leeds over permanent move for Augustin

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has said that it would be a risk for Leeds United to move for Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent basis this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Augustin joined Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig in January, with the Yorkshire-club reportedly having an option to buy the Frenchman for around £15m.

The 22-year-old’s move has not quite gone to plan though, with Augustin managing just three substitute appearances in the Championship so far.

Whelan explains that while the former Monaco man has plenty of talent, it would be a risk for Leeds to spend what could prove a club-record fee to sign a player they are yet to see the best of.

“To put the money on the table is a risk,” he told Football Insider.

“If he is going to be the record signing he needs to make a difference straight away. At the minute he has not made any difference and he has not been a part of this promotion push.

“He has had 55 minutes maximum and even with that he was fighting himself – his fitness and form. To be honest he was trying too hard. If we can get him into a good frame of mind and the fitness levels we expect we could have a real gem on our hands.”

Augustin’s Potential

There is little doubt among observers that Augustin is a talented young player, but for whatever reason, he is yet to gain the trust of Marcelo Bielsa.

With just three appearances to his name so far, a permanent move for Augustin would certainly be a risk, especially at the £15m that has been quoted in the report by YEP.

If Leeds are to make the deal permanent, they need to see him prove himself quickly when football restarts.