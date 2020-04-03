Oli McBurnie has thrived since Leeds rejection

Leeds United’s decision to pass on the youthful talents of Oliver McBurnie back in 2010 has turned out to be an absolutely mindless piece of business.

The 6 foot 2 forward failed to impress whilst on the books at Elland Road as an academy product where he played alongside the likes of Lewie Coyle and Tyler Denton, who too have moved on from the west Yorkshire outfit.

McBurnie was released by the club at U14 level in 2010, and ultimately, he hasn’t looked back since.

He found himself down in League One at nearby Bradford by 2013 where he had to endure a gruelling spell in non-league football at Chester, but this would have only shaped him to become the top-flight star he is today.

The frontman would go on to sign for United’s Championship rivals Swansea City for a measly £250k in 2015, but how has he fared since then?

Where is McBurnie now?

Well following a 24-goal campaign at the Liberty Stadium, McBurnie attracted the interest of the Premier League, which is where he finds himself today.

He joined Sheffield United in a whopping £20m deal in the summer and has become a frequent presence in leading the line for Chris Wilder.

McBurnie has made 26 appearances in the big time this term, scoring four goals, including a strike against Manchester United – a team he once featured for in the Milk Cup, three years after his Leeds exit.

The striker has been averaging 1.5 shots, 1.2 clearances and one tackle per game, via WhoScored, so he’s been having an influence at either end of the pitch with the Blades sat contending for Europe in seventh place, just two points behind the top five.

But it’s not just Bramall Lane that has seen his exploits first hand this campaign as he’s managed to earn nine caps for his national team, Scotland – starting two of their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

With McBurnie arguably surpassing his £20m value in the Premier League, Leeds have undoubtedly missed out on a massive opportunity. Not just because of his goalscoring prowess, but such figures would have landed the club some lucrative finances.

