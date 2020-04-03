Leeds looking in the wrong areas amid GK pursuit

Leeds United have been linked to yet another goalkeeper ahead of the summer transfer window, but given the imminent problems facing Marcelo Bielsa, Victor Orta should direct his attention elsewhere.

According to TuttoB, the west Yorkshiremen will battle Premier League outfit Arsenal for the signature of Atalanta shot-stopper Marco Carnesecchi at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old stands at 6 foot 4 inches and has been touted to have a “great career” by Chievo Verona’s Salvatore Esposito.

Carnesecchi has picked up caps for Italy U20 level, and while he may well be a viable option for Bielsa in the future, it’s not something they particularly need – or at least not yet, anyway.

The club have already been linked with a permanent move for loan stopper Illan Meslier whilst it is thought Bournemouth glovesman Aaron Ramsdale is also high on their shortlist.

Throw in current first-choice Kiko Casilla, who remains under contract and January arrival Elia Caprile, then you’re talking about nearly a handful of options for just one spot between the sticks.

Where do Leeds need to strengthen most?

Goalkeeper Vote Central defence Vote Upfront Vote

It all seems very bizarre, especially as the centre-back and striker roles will be more pressing areas for the Argentine to solve.

This summer, Leeds are set to lose loan star Ben White back to Brighton and Hove Albion while Gaetano Berardi is out of contract, which means the only senior player will be skipper Liam Cooper.

Bielsa’s defence is ranked the best in the second tier right now having recorded 17 clean sheets, and seeing two key members of that backline depart is surely going to have some sort of effect.

While behind Patrick Bamford in attack is just one player, another loan man in Jean-Kevin Augustin, so there’s a case to be made there too.

Therefore, Orta is barking up the wrong tree by scouting all of these goalkeepers. His attention simply must turn to other positions first.

