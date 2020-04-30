Leeds’ Ouasim Bouy posts cryptic video

Leeds United fans have probably never heard or Ouasim Bouy – or at least won’t believe he’s still under contract at Elland Road.

He was one of the first signings of the Andrea Radrizzani era in 2017 but has never made a senior appearance for the club, and to this day, is still dining out on his contract, which is believed to be a “respectable first-team salary”. That’s a lot of money from the chairman’s pocket gone to waste in nearly three years.

In the summer, Marcelo Bielsa sent him away from Thorp Arch as he clearly wasn’t going to be part of his plans and having not been able to secure a loan for him, he’s been without a club and not been playing.

This week, he posted a cryptic video and message to Instagram that suggested he was preparing for something…

When the Championship season resumes, Buoy certainly won’t be involved so it leaves question marks over what he’s training for.

The 26-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Juventus and was once touted as the biggest European talent born post-1993 – yes, really.

Bouy could well see out his contract with another year still to run. That would be the definition of stealing a living.

