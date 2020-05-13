 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Phil Hay makes claim on Leeds finishing season

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 13/5/2020 | 12:03pm

Leeds United may not be able to complete the Championship season despite their desire to get it back underway.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has provided a fresh claim on the latest situation. He claims that it’s very much “up in the air” with many teams believing it won’t be possible to resume the current campaign.

He also sheds light into the question marks surrounding promotion and suggests that all sensible points-per-game standings have the west Yorkshiremen going up via one of the two automatic spots.

Hay tweeted:

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently top the table with a seven-point advantage to the playoff positions and given there are only nine games remaining, it’s fair to suggest that they would normally only have themselves standing in the way of a Premier League place.

Plenty of fans at Elland Road have waited 16 years for top-flight football, so deny them that after an impressive campaign would ultimately be unjust.

But only time will tell on the Championship’s immediate future.

