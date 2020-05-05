Phil Hay responds to Leeds question on Championship resuming

The EFL and Leeds United agree that the season should be played to completion when it is possible to do so, but time is running out and doubts are rising.

Phil Hay made an interesting claim earlier today when responding to one fan’s question about whether the Championship season would resume.

The Athletic journalist believes that Leagues One and Two won’t be finished, and the second flight has a better chance of doing so, but he has ‘real doubts’ over that happening.

He said:

I cannot sees Leagues 1+2 completing. The Championship…more likely but still, I have real doubts about that — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 5, 2020

It comes after Rick Parry, the chairman of the EFL, said he hopes the campaign can be completed on all 71 grounds. However, he also revealed a deadline of July 31st, so time is rapidly expiring.

The longer this goes on, the less likely that a ball will be kicked again at Elland Road, you’d imagine. Then it would come down to the wider issue on whether or not Leeds have done enough to warrant a promotion to the Premier League.

Which will be murky waters as the big wigs will ultimately have the final say.

