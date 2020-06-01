Phil Hay claims “likely” Championship changes as Leeds prepare for return

Leeds United’s quest to earn promotion back to the big time appears to have been given the all-clear over the weekend after The Athletic’s Phil Hay relayed some key bits of information to fans on Twitter.

The EFL has announced that the weekend of June 20th will be the provisional restart date for the resumption of the 2019/20 campaign with all matches being played behind closed doors.

There could even be some rule changes, according to Hay, who claims that the EFL are “likely” to adopt an increase in the number of substitutions as well as the increase of matchday squads.

He said:

Restart date is "subject to the strict proviso that all safety requirements and government guidance is met; and that clubs receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds." — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 31, 2020

The play-off final will take place on or around July 30. Schedule of fixtures and games picked for broadcast still to be confirmed. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 31, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s squad are currently sat top of the Championship standings with a comfortable seven-point cushion to the playoff positions, so with only nine games to go, their future is surely in their own hands.

It’s been 16 years since there was top-flight football at Elland Road, and whilst plenty will be devastated that they won’t be able to witness a promotion in person, at least they’ll know that they are finally a Premier League outfit again.

That’s if everything goes smoothly between now and the end of July.

The Championship’s schedule of fixtures as well as how to watch the behind-closed-doors matches are yet to be revealed.

AND in other news, Phil Hay claims Leeds are looking at PL goalkeeper closely…