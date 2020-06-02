Phil Hay makes claim about Leeds playing at neutral venues

Leeds United’s promotion push is set to get back on track this month after the English Football League announced that Championship action would return on June 20th.

It means Marcelo Bielsa’s side are merely nine games from a potential return to the big time after a 16-year absence. They sit seven points clear of the playoff positions and arguably have a favourable fixture list to contend with.

Would it be unfair for Leeds to play at a neutral venue?

However, with matches set to be played behind-closed-doors, there’s a worry that supporters could rock up to Elland Road on the game that could clinch promotion, so might they have to play away from west Yorkshire?

Premier League front-runners Liverpool are facing a similar situation with some of their fixtures being deemed “high-risk”.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has discussed the matter in a recent Q&A after one fan asked if it could be a possibility, he said:

“That’s something which needs to be discussed still Connor – and it will depend on the local authorities as much as anything. But it was telling in the statement tonight that they spoke about the June 20 date being subject to clubs receiving ‘receive clearance from their local authorities in order to stage matches at their home grounds.’ The EFL evidently wants the games to be played at the right venues.”

The reliable Whites reporter claimed that the local authorities – ie. the police – will need to give the club clearance to play each and every game that’s left to fulfil at Elland Road.

It’s an unfortunate situation for those who have been waiting so many years for a glimmer of success at Leeds, but given the circumstances across the world let alone the country right now, it is a sacrifice that has to be made.

