Phil Hay issues latest Leeds update on Championship season

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has provided Leeds United fans with a fresh update on the future of the current Championship campaign and whether or not the club’s stance has changed at all.

What’s he said?

The west Yorkshire outfit were one of the final teams to stop training and with the entire squad on Marcelo Bielsa’s rigorous fitness regime from home, they’ll be raring to go when and if the season resumes.

Hay was asked about the latest in a recent Q&A where he reiterated the EFL’s desire to complete the final nine games of the season whilst also claiming that the Whites would 100% argue for the season to be finished.

Here’s what was said:

Government decision

However, the ultimate and final decision will come down to the British government. And while cases are slowly decreasing each and every day, they simply cannot risk a second surge at a future date.

Which makes it ever so difficult to truly know when football will return and if the fans of Leeds will even get to see their team promoted to the top-flight for the first time in 16 years.

The French government effectively shut down Ligue 1’s chances of completing the current season, so understandably there are fears that the same could happen across the English Channel.

But as of today, the EFL and Leeds both still want the season to resume when it is safe and viable to do so.

