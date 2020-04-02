Phil Hay names Leeds’ price for star man Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be a man in demand this summer, which should come as a surprise to nobody at Elland Road, but how much would the club let him go for? Phil Hay reveals his insight…

What’s he said?

The 24-year-old is one of the key cogs of Marcelo Bielsa’s system, playing the lynchpin role at defensive midfield and his specialised qualities have quite rightly attracted interest from some big dogs – most notably Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst Manchester United and Wolves have also been linked to Phillips in the past.

Speaking in a recent Q&A on The Athletic, Hay responded to a fan’s question asking about the price these keen parties would have to pay to land the impressive Englishman.

He said:

Bielsa’s talisman

The 5 foot 9 ace started his career as a box-to-box runner until the Argentine took the reins at Elland Road, and he’s not looked back since.

Just this season alone, he’s been absolutely vital to Leeds’ success on the pitch, which has seen them rise to the top of the Championship standings with a healthy seven-point gap to the dreaded playoffs.

Per WhoScored, Phillips is averaging a monstrous 5.3 longballs per game whilst keeping up an accuracy rate of 81.6% – this is hugely indicative on his talents.

The industrious midfielder is also recording 1.9 key passes, 2.8 tackles and 1.3 interceptions each match too.

You’d have to feel that even £20m is on the low scale of his worth, especially when Jarred Bowen joined West Ham for £22m in January whilst James Maddison cost Leicester City only £20m.

