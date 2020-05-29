Phil Hay hints at Championship return date for Leeds

Leeds United could soon return to action following the Premier League’s official announcement that they will restart their season on June 17th.

It is expected that Championship clubs will follow suit and resume full-contact training next week but there’s no news on when players will be back out on the field with only nine games remaining.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has given his thoughts in a recent Q&A where he claims that they’ll either start on June 19th/20th – the same weekend as the PL – or at the very latest the week after.

He said:

This comes as major encouragement to those at Elland Road as it seemingly means their pursuit of the title is going to be decided by their actions out on the pitch rather than using a points-per-game system – or at worst, voiding the campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side occupy top spot with a seven-point advantage to the playoff positions, so arguably only West Brom stand in their way – a side they have already played both home and away.

