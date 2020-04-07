Phil Hay issues Leeds injury update

Some of Leeds United’s players are still using the facilities at Thorp Arch despite the majority of the squad being forced to isolate at home, it has been revealed by Phil Hay in a recent column for The Athletic.

What’s he said?

Marcelo Bielsa’s table-topping side were one of the last Championship clubs to suspend training amidst the current situation hitting not just the country but the whole globe too.

The EFL have suspended all of their leagues indefinitely which means the west Yorkshire outfit are going to have to wait a lot longer for promotion and ending that 16-year wait for Premier League football.

This time off, as bad as it is for everybody, could bring a couple of positives to United as it will allow injured players enough time to recover in the hope they can still impact their season.

Speaking in The Athletic this week, Hay said:

Injury recovery

It means that three of Leeds’ current crop of players are having to break lockdown rules in order to enter Thorp Arch and get the treatment they need.

This includes long-term absentee Adam Forshaw, January loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin and an unnamed player, who needs the use of a treadmill instead of running on a public road.

There will be many an argument made over who that could be ranging from Barry Douglas, who has spent a lot of the season out injured to Pablo Hernandez, who is at a ripe old age of 34 and will turn 35 next week.

Either way, it goes to show the risks the club are prepared to go through in order to ensure their players are ready for a return, whenever that may be.

