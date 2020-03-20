Phil Hay raises idea of Leeds signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa

In his most recent Q&A on Friday, The Athletic’s Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay raised the idea of the Yorkshire outfit signing Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa should they win promotion to the Premier League.

What did he say?

Well, with the Football League season being postponed until April 30 at the earliest on Thursday, the Whites are still very much in the dark as to which division they will be playing in next term despite currently sitting top of the Championship standings.

During the break, Hay decided to have a bit of fun with his Q&A on Friday, asking Leeds fans to come up with their dream, realistic signings for the club should Marcelo Bielsa lead them up.

Following a supporter saying they would want an experienced centre-back to come in alongside Ben White, he responded: “Someone suggested John Stones earlier. As a bit of a random suggestion, probably inexpensive and someone who’s impressed me – Iorfa from Sheffield Wednesday.”

Would he be good enough?

It is certainly an interesting suggestion from the journalist.

Sheffield Wednesday may not have been in the best form in recent weeks, but the 24-year-old has been one of their better and more consistent performers in general this term.

As per WhoScored, he has an overall rating of 6.83 from the 32 Championship appearances he has made in 2019/20 so far, and has won an average of 3.2 aerial duels per game to show his strength in the air.

Meanwhile, he has also averaged 2.2 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per outing – the majority of which have come from the heart of the defence – to showcase his defensive abilities.

Hay will particularly remember the Owls star from the two clashes against Leeds during the current campaign, in which he kept two clean sheets and stood up to the challenges faced against the likes of Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah.

Iorfa may not be a big-name signing that United fans would be dreaming of, but he could prove to be a shrewd option for Bielsa should they go up.

