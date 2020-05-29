Phil Hay delivers Leeds United takeover update

Leeds United have been long linked with a potential takeover of the club, especially if they earn promotion to the Premier League at last.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay was asked by one supporter in a recent Q&A session if there was any news on that front, to which he responded with a fresh update.

Paris Saint-Germain’s ownership group, QSI, are the party constantly mooted with a move but Hay claims that any deal ‘sounds nowhere near being close’ – although he didn’t downplay its prospects long-term.

He said:

Earlier in the season, current United owner Andrea Radrizzani revealed just how much money he pumps into the club in order to keep it ticking over – at least £1m-per-month.

That’s simply not sustainable, especially if the west Yorkshire outfit are to become established in the top-flight. Thus, additional investment may be required even if it’s involving a takeover of the club.

PSG’s riches are well-known given the way president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has run the club in recent years, bringing the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to the French capital.

Their ownership could catapult the Whites into a financial superpower in the top-flight, which would surely delight those that have been deprived of elite football for the past 16 years at Elland Road.

