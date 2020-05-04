 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Phil Hay details Leeds response if no PL teams are relegated

Phil Hay details Leeds response if no PL teams are relegated

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 4/5/2020 | 05:00pm

Leeds United’s chances of ending a 16-year wait for Premier League football has taken a huge dent over the weekend after fresh reports emerged about how they may conclude the top-flight season.

The BBC claim that ‘a growing number’ of teams are open to the idea of playing the remaining fixtures at neutral venues, but only if the threat of relegation was removed.

What division will Leeds be in for the 2020/21 campaign?

Premier League

Premier League

Championship

Championship

There won't be any football

There won't be any football

Brighton and Hove Albion are one club who have gone against the idea, stating they are “not in favour” of playing at neutral stadiums as it affects the “integrity” of the competition – they currently sit 15th, two points from the drop zone.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay was asked about this situation and how it might affect the Whites, he replied:

Hay suggests that such a decision would cause “big problems” for Leeds, but the west Yorkshire side would argue for an “expanded EPL” even if the top six teams would argue against that.

Calling all EFL experts: Can you get full marks on this stadiums quiz?

1 of 15

Can you name the stadium?

It would be a devastating end to a season where Leeds have been in one of the two automatic promotion spots for the majority of the campaign.

AND in other news, Can you get 100% in this ultimate Leeds quiz?

Article title: Phil Hay details Leeds response if no PL teams are relegated

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 