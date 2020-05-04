Phil Hay details Leeds response if no PL teams are relegated

Leeds United’s chances of ending a 16-year wait for Premier League football has taken a huge dent over the weekend after fresh reports emerged about how they may conclude the top-flight season.

The BBC claim that ‘a growing number’ of teams are open to the idea of playing the remaining fixtures at neutral venues, but only if the threat of relegation was removed.

What division will Leeds be in for the 2020/21 campaign?

Premier League Vote Championship Vote There won't be any football Vote

Brighton and Hove Albion are one club who have gone against the idea, stating they are “not in favour” of playing at neutral stadiums as it affects the “integrity” of the competition – they currently sit 15th, two points from the drop zone.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay was asked about this situation and how it might affect the Whites, he replied:

it would cause big problems, for sure. Leeds would argue for an expanded EPL but you're up against the top six clubs who already think they've got too many games to cope with. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 4, 2020

Hay suggests that such a decision would cause “big problems” for Leeds, but the west Yorkshire side would argue for an “expanded EPL” even if the top six teams would argue against that.

Calling all EFL experts: Can you get full marks on this stadiums quiz?

1 of 15 Can you name the stadium? Deepdale Stadium MK The Hawthorns Craven Cottage

It would be a devastating end to a season where Leeds have been in one of the two automatic promotion spots for the majority of the campaign.

AND in other news, Can you get 100% in this ultimate Leeds quiz?