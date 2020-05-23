Phil Hay provides update on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds future

Leeds United’s short-term future is relatively unknown and the same goes for their manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

The west Yorkshire outfit extended his contract by a further 12 months a year ago, meaning he is soon out of contract at Elland Road.

Currently, the Championship season is on hold but players have returned to training ahead of a possible resumption, so there’s a chance that the remaining nine games are played and then the club can discuss what will happen with the Argentine.

Will Marcelo Bielsa be in charge of Leeds for the 2020/21 season?

Absolutely! Vote I'm not sure.. Vote

But there’s also a chance the season is finished early where the EFL will decide the final standings via an unweighted points-per-game system. It would see Leeds win the division, though the onus would be on the Premier League going ahead with relegation for them to be a top-flight team next term.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has provided fans with some sort of update over Bielsa’s future in a recent Q&A article. He said:

Hay claims that neither side are discussing a contract extension just yet but the pragmatic 64-year-old is still planning for next season.

He goes on to say that there’s almost a guarantee Bielsa stays at the club if they are competing in the Premier League next season, but “all bets are off” if it’s yet another year in the Championship.

Call yourself a Leeds expert? How much did each of these January signings cost?

1 of 14 How much did Leeds pay to sign Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough? £4.5m £2.5m £1m £500,000

Therefore these next few weeks are going to prove rather crucial for the future of Leeds as it’s clear to see that the cult hero has already transformed the club substantially.

Likely back-to-back top-three finishes and on the verge of a Premier League spot for the first time in 16 years. The Bielsa impact.

AND in other news, Leeds fans debate rarely-seen ace’s PL credentials…