Phil Hay offers update on Marcelo Bielsa’s contract situation at Leeds

Leeds United journalist for The Athletic, Phil Hay has said that he cannot see Marcelo Bielsa walking away from the club this summer, in response to a fan on Twitter.

What did he say?

Bielsa has had a dramatic impact at Elland Road since he arrived in the summer of 2018, guiding the club to third position in the Championship last season.

His side are now top of the table with nine matches to play, but the Argentine is set to see his current deal expire in the summer.

With there being plenty of uncertainty surrounding contracts due to the suspension of the football season, Hay said he cannot see Bielsa walking away from the club.

I don’t see him walking away with things poised like this – but everyone is waiting for firm guidance from FIFA about how expiring contracts will be managed — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 20, 2020

One more year?

Bielsa has worked wonders at Leeds and his side are now arguably the best team to watch in the Championship, while also sitting on the brink of promotion.

If they do seal a place in the Premier League, the opportunity to manage the club in the top flight would surely be too good to resist for the Argentine, but it remains to be seen what will happen with contracts given the unprecedented circumstances.

If the season is cancelled and Leeds are made to try for promotion again next term, the big question is whether Bielsa will want to be a part of trying to do it all over again.

However, if the season is completed and he can guide them back to the Premier League, then surely he would want to test himself in England’s top-flight?