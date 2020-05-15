Phil Hay delivers PPG claim and Leeds resuming the season

Leeds United still do not know whether they’ll be playing football again this season let alone if they will be promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Would Leeds gain promotion if the season resumed?

Yes, of course! Vote No, bottlers! Vote

The Athletic’s Phil Hay isn’t convinced after the EFL delayed a return to training until May 25th, but he also believes that a PPG ending to the campaign would see the west Yorkshire outfit promoted.

In a recent Q&A, Hay responded to one fan with the following:

The EFL’s chairman Rick Parry has put a deadline of July 31st to complete all remaining fixtures, which means if there are any more delays to the campaign being complete, then it would seem unlikely that Leeds’ remaining nine games will be finished.

Which Hay claims could become ‘very messy’ as the Premier League are a different entity to the Championship and it would be on them to decide if any teams face relegation or not.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Only time will tell with there being ten days until the Whites are allowed back to Thorp Arch as a team.

AND in other news, Leeds fans react over ORTA hint on Gaetano Berardi…