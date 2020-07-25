Phil Hay reveals Jack Harrison’s updated option to buy fee

Leeds United have wasted no time at all in getting their transfer business started ahead of their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

The Whites have already announced the permanent signing of Illan Meslier, and they’re also expected to announce Jack Harrison’s return on loan for a third time, with a re-negotiated option to buy at the end of the season.

United had the option to purchase Harrison for £8m this summer, but they’ve instead opted to move that to next year, keeping him on loan for one more season.

Understandably, they’ve had to re-negotiate the fee with Manchester City, and Phil Hay has now revealed just how much they will have to pay for him if they want to sign him permanently.

What’s been said then?

The journalist was speaking on his podcast about the Harrison situation, going over the fact that he’ll be staying on loan for another year rather than signing permanently this summer.

Eventually, he got onto the fact that the fee will be slightly higher than originally agreed.

“If they take him on permanently next summer, which I expect them to, they will have to pay slightly more. You’d be looking at £10m rather than £8m, and it suits everybody to do that.” He said (The Phil Hay Show 24/2/20 23:30)

Great move

As things stand, Harrison is a winger proven at Championship level, and £8m for a player of that calibre doesn’t necessarily represent great value, but it would be a decent deal for Leeds to complete, considering the fees we’ve seen paid for the likes of Anthony Knockaert and Tom Ince in recent years, two players who haven’t produced at the same rate as Harrison this term.

However, Leeds do plan on being a Premier League outfit going forward, so having Championship standard players isn’t really what they’re going to be about, so if Harrison doesn’t show he’s up to top-flight standards next term, they can be rid of him with very little fuss, while if he does prove himself, £10m for a winger who can cut it in the Premier League is a great bit of business.