Phil Hay claims Leeds are looking at PL goalkeeper closely

Leeds United still await news on the resumption of the Premier League season, but this has seemingly not stopped them from preparing ahead for next season.

This was the suggestion from Phil Hay in a recent Q&A on The Athletic.

A series of questions were asked about the goalkeeping position and whether reported interest in Burnley’s veteran shot-stopper, Joe Hart, held any truth.

Hay gave these two responses:

“I was told today of a Premier League keeper who Leeds are looking at closely. Need to check it out a bit more but I strongly suspect they’ll be on the look-out – as well as taking Meslier permanently.

“I haven’t had any reliable confirmation of interest in Hart. Another PL keeper was mentioned to me today, although I need to check that out a little more. Someone more suited to Bielsa’s style.”

The situation between the sticks will be an interesting conundrum for Marcelo Bielsa to solve this summer.

There are doubts over the future of Kiko Casilla following his lengthy ban for racism whilst backup glovesman Illan Meslier is only on loan – but Hay does hint that Leeds would like him permanently alongside this mystery top-flight man.

Outside of the aforementioned duo, it’s merely youth pickings, so someone with experience at the highest level may be a wise move to make.

AND in other news, Phil Hay hints at Championship return date for Leeds…