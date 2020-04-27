 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay's Player of the Year choice

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 27/4/2020 | 06:30pm

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has sparked a reaction from sections of the Elland Road faithful this week after he named his Leeds United ‘Player of the Year’ in his recent column.

He elected for Stuart Dallas over the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ben White and Mateusz Klich and it has led to mixed emotions from supporters, as seen below.

The Northern Irishman’s versatility to play a wide variety of positions under Marcelo Bielsa this campaign has been the predominant reason behind the choice, and it’s hard to disagree.

Dallas has made 37 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist via Transfermarkt, but that’s only part of the story as he’s been averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.6 shots and 0.9 key passes per game.

Predominantly a central midfielder during his career, the 29-year-old has often had to play at both left and right-back due to injuries and has more than held his own, which is why he’s often one of the first names on the teamsheet regardless of position availability.

Here are the thoughts from fans…

