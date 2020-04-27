Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s Player of the Year choice

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has sparked a reaction from sections of the Elland Road faithful this week after he named his Leeds United ‘Player of the Year’ in his recent column.

He elected for Stuart Dallas over the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Ben White and Mateusz Klich and it has led to mixed emotions from supporters, as seen below.

The Northern Irishman’s versatility to play a wide variety of positions under Marcelo Bielsa this campaign has been the predominant reason behind the choice, and it’s hard to disagree.

Dallas has made 37 appearances, scoring three goals and providing one assist via Transfermarkt, but that’s only part of the story as he’s been averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.6 shots and 0.9 key passes per game.

Predominantly a central midfielder during his career, the 29-year-old has often had to play at both left and right-back due to injuries and has more than held his own, which is why he’s often one of the first names on the teamsheet regardless of position availability.

Here are the thoughts from fans…

Spot on 👏 He has been class and just edges it over KP, White also very close. — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) April 27, 2020

Hard to disagree selfless player who epitomises the side before self slogan. he just wants to wear the shirt does his talking on the pitch and is a worthy winner — Martin Cooney (@Cooney9Martin) April 27, 2020

Can’t argue with that. Stuart Dallas has been superb this season. Modern day Paul Madeley for me. Top lad too. 👍 — Paul B (@paulbowler60) April 27, 2020

Agree. Left back, right back, midfield, out wide, goals, assist and clean sheets. He’s been class. — Liam Scarth (@liamscar83) April 27, 2020

Finally, so many polls on Twitter and Dallas left out of most. A clear winner, an undeniable choice when a level head is applied with logic. — JD (@MrJD83JohnDay) April 27, 2020

Completely agree. In many ways reminds me so much of Paul Madeley. Not only his multi positional role but his undying loyalty to the club, illustrated by his ‘never mind the detail, where do I sign?’ attitude to contract discussions! — 57892 (@Petermelling6) April 27, 2020

Are u kidding got to be ben white .never in recent years has someone at lufc and especially centre half been so taken for granted he will play well.dallas great but bw effect has been sensational — dans world (@JoesBible) April 27, 2020

Bielsa’s improvement of Dallas is in the same bracket as Phillips and Cooper. Even last season I wasn’t sure what Dallas offered. A utility player making up the numbers. Everyone agrees he’s been sensational this season and indispensable to the team. Great shout. — Nick Stone (@nickcstoney) April 27, 2020

Totally agree with this. Bielsa has turned him into the Irish Javier Zanetti. The ultimate utility player. Well done @dallas_stuart 👏 — Jezaldinho (@Jezaldinho) April 27, 2020

Nothing but love for Dallas, in all his seasons for Leeds. He’s come to epitomise our side. A wonderful ambassador for what it means to wear the shirt. A great season. — Lewis Stuck-in-the-House (@lewisfieldhouse) April 27, 2020

Great choice. A man for all seasons. He can play anywhere just like Paul Madeley did in the 60s and 70s. — Alan Leaf (@AlanLeaf3) April 27, 2020

Good choice phil, a year ago he wouldn’t have made the team and now he’s indispensable. A real team player, play anywhere asked and do it very well. Quietly becoming a legend — JP (@jpelloco) April 27, 2020

