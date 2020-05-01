Phil Hay issues update on how Championship could end for Leeds

There is growing uncertainty on whether or not the Championship season will resume, which in turn, creates confusion over Leeds United’s promotion chances.

Many at Elland Road are desperate to see the club end their 16-year absence from the English top-flight and earlier this week, YEP’s Graham Smyth claimed that the season is ‘unlikely to be played to completion.’

If so, how will the EFL decide the outcome? The Athletic’s Phil Hay believes that a points-per-game conclusion is “one option” that is a “strong possibility.”

He tweeted the following…

absolutely. One option if the season can’t be finished — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 30, 2020

strong possibility — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 30, 2020

France’s top tier, Ligue 1, called short their season this week, implementing a PPG system to decide the final standings, but it hasn’t come without uproar as Lyon, who were fifth, ended up finishing seventh, missing out on European football. They could take legal action over the decision.

However, Leeds are likely to be promoted along with West Brom on most of the PPG methods, whether that be based on the 37 games played or at the halfway stage.

