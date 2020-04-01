Phil Hay issues update on QSI’s Leeds takeover

Leeds United’s potential takeover is in the headlines once again after reports from 90min claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser al-Khelaifi, part of the QSI group, was in talks with Andrea Radrizzani over a deal.

It’s claimed that the PSG owners have the opportunity to purchase several Premier League clubs, but it is the west Yorkshire outfit they desire most.

They believe they can transform Leeds into one of English football’s elite dogs as the club holds enormous potential.

And The Athletic’s Phil Hay has weighed in with his thoughts on the matter, he said:

I’ve never said a non-runner – they’ve been talking, that’s not a secret – but we’ve had enough ‘inching closer’ stories to last a lifetime. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 1, 2020

The current Championship season is on hold for the time being, so it does open up the potential for things like this to come to fruition, but whether or not a QSI takeover will finally happen remains to be seen.

Hay confirms the discussions but isn’t trusting its validity as far as any deal actually coming off.

