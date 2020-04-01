 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Phil Hay issues update on QSI's Leeds takeover

Phil Hay issues update on QSI’s Leeds takeover

by Lewis Blain share
1 minute read 1/4/2020 | 09:30am

Leeds United’s potential takeover is in the headlines once again after reports from 90min claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser al-Khelaifi, part of the QSI group, was in talks with Andrea Radrizzani over a deal.

It’s claimed that the PSG owners have the opportunity to purchase several Premier League clubs, but it is the west Yorkshire outfit they desire most.

Do you want QSI to takeover Leeds?

Yes please!

Yes please!

No thanks!

No thanks!

They believe they can transform Leeds into one of English football’s elite dogs as the club holds enormous potential.

And The Athletic’s Phil Hay has weighed in with his thoughts on the matter, he said:

The current Championship season is on hold for the time being, so it does open up the potential for things like this to come to fruition, but whether or not a QSI takeover will finally happen remains to be seen.

Hay confirms the discussions but isn’t trusting its validity as far as any deal actually coming off.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

AND in other news, Leeds loan ace Jack Harrison delivers update on his future..

Article title: Phil Hay issues update on QSI’s Leeds takeover

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 