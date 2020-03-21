Phil Hay says Leeds “unlikely” to re-sign Chris Wood in the future

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay asked fans for their dream and realistic signings should the club win promotion back to the Premier League this season, with one familiar name cropping up – striker Chris Wood.

What was said?

Well, one supporter suggested that the Yorkshire outfit would need a free-scoring striker should they make it back to the top flight when the 2019/20 campaign resumes, and suggested Wood as an option.

Of course, the 28-year-old left Elland Road for Burnley in slightly controversial circumstances in August 2017, having ruled himself out of the Championship clash with Sunderland at the last minute in order to get the move over the line.

However, as Hay says below, the deal had already been agreed before the clash with the Black Cats, so it wasn’t too surprising that the New Zealand international didn’t want to play, and the journalist feels like the centre-forward would be an unrealistic target.

He said: “But let’s face it, it’s unlikely that he’ll ever be back here.”

Is he right?

You’d have to think so, yes.

Firstly, the way in which he left Leeds doesn’t appear to have been forgotten by many fans given what Hay said in his reply, and the Elland Road faithful probably aren’t the easiest to win back over once you’ve got on the wrong side of them.

In addition, you’d have to argue why Wood would want to leave the Clarets at the current time anyway, given he has started 25 of the 26 Premier League matches he has been available for this term, scoring 11 goals.

Leeds may well need a new striker or two if they do go up, but as Hay says it’s unlikely that the 28-year-old will be one of them.

