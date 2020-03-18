Leeds could sign Yan Couto on loan if promoted

Leeds United could sign a player they once missed out on next season, should they secure promotion to the top-flight, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

What’s he said?

The Whites are on the verge of clinching that elusive return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, considering they sit top of the Championship table with a seven-point cushion to the playoff positions.

Marcelo Bielsa only boosted his squad with two new additions in January, signing Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin – the latter on loan – but did miss out on a player they were keen on in Brazilian starlet Yan Couto.

The 17-year-old joined Manchester City in a £13.6m move earlier this year, although speaking in a recent Q&A on The Athletic, Hay suggested that United could land him on loan if they do go up.

He said:

Elite-linked talent

Hay was told that Leeds were courting the U17 World Cup winner before the Premier League champions came in for him and snatched him from Coritiba.

Pep Guardiola’s team even snagged him from La Liga giants Barcelona, who Diario AS reported had in fact signed for the Spanish outfit in January, but earlier this month, City confirmed the deal.

Even though the west Yorkshiremen have potentially missed out on a generational talent, it’s suggested that they could indeed still have his services albeit on a temporary basis in the top-flight next term.

The Manchester side clearly feel that Bielsa is an ideal manager to help kickstart Couto’s development in the English game, as he’s worked wonders with Jack Harrison, who has directly contributed to 12 goals this season.

The teenager is clearly set for big things having become a regular presence on the international stage already, landing 13 caps for Brazil U17s while the Guardian named him as one of the top 60 best young talents in world football for 2019.

Couto has been likened to both Dani Alves and Rafinha, so maybe Leeds can get a taste of his potential in the Premier League next season.

