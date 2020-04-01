Jack Harrison’s progressed more than Kalvin Phillips, says Phil Hay

Leeds United fans have been suggesting names for their Player of the Season, which has led to The Athletic’s Phil Hay making a bold claim about one member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad…

What’s he said?

The Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship standings, holding a seven-point advantage to those in the playoffs with just nine games remaining in the season.

Barring a null-and-void season, the west Yorkshire outfit are the only ones standing in the way of a promotion at this stage.

Their season so far has been rather phenomenal as they appear set to end a 16-year wait for top-flight football, so understandably there have been plenty of candidates for the award.

One supporter offered Kalvin Phillips’ name in a recent Q&A, and Hay replied with the following…

Two top talents

It’s certainly a bold claim to suggest that City loan star Jack Harrison has been somewhat better than Phillips, but he could be onto something – at least in terms of their progression.

The defensive midfielder has been on a meteoric rise ever since Bielsa converted him into that role to the point where England boss Gareth Southgate has scouted him for his Three Lions squad.

But Harrison has improved his figures drastically on last season. So far, he has managed one more goal and a massive four more assists whilst also averaging over double the number of key passes per game from just one in 2017/18 to 2.1 this term, via WhoScored.

In addition, the 22-year-old has increased his attempts at goal (1.7 shots) as well as doubling the number of dribbles per game (1.8).

Either way, both Harrison and Phillips have played instrumental roles for Bielsa and it would be mighty hard to split these two top talents – and that’s excluding the likes of Ben White, Stuart Dallas and Mateusz Klich, too.

