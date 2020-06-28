Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about David O’Leary’s stint as Leeds United boss?

A legendary player who made 558 league appearances for Arsenal over 17 seasons with the club, as well as earning 68 caps for the Republic of Ireland, David O’Leary dipped his toe into management for the first time at Leeds United.

Having ended his career as a player at Elland Road, O’Leary worked at the club as an assistant before taking on the job full-time.

In his stint at the club he certainly helped bring success, with a Champions League semi-final appearance and the record of Leeds never finishing outside of the top five in the Premier League while he was at the helm.

However, despite significant expense in the transfer market, O’Leary never earned the club a trophy and his departure was followed by a steep and dramatic decline in the club’s fortunes, with a series of important players moving on and Leeds being relegated.

Here, we look back on O’Leary’s spell and see how much of it you can remember with 10 tough questions.