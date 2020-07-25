Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about Leeds United’s promotion-winning season?

Leeds United are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2004 after they claimed the Championship title last weekend, with this bringing an end to their 10-year stint in the division.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sealed their long-awaited promotion following West Brom’s 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield last week while the title was then confirmed after Brentford’s shock 1-0 loss against Stoke the following day.

The Whites then concluded their season in style with a 3-1 victory over ‘Spygate’ rivals Derby County before an emphatic 4-0 success over Charlton on the final day, with Leeds United lifting the Championship title following this match.

It has been a long road to glory for the Elland Road outfit who suffered play-off heartache at the hands of Derby last May, but they overcame this bitter disappointment to produce a historic campaign, which has sealed their return to the big time.

So, how much can you remember about Leeds’ 2019/20 season? Test yourself in our latest quiz…