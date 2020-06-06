Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about Leeds United’s 2019/20 season?

Leeds’ wait for a long-awaited return to the Premier League goes on, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Championship football is penciled in to return on June 20 and that means Marcelo Bielsa’s men will get a shot at finally being able to complete the job of getting back in the big time. It was touch and go at times, with some reports earlier on in the lockdown debating whether null and voiding football in the UK, with no promotions or relegations, was the most sensible thing to do.

But that never materialised and now Leeds getting back to England’s top tier is once again a realistic dream for Leeds fans.

So, before the big kick-off comes around, we want to see how much Leeds fans remember of the 19/20 season so far. It’s been three months since a ball was last kicked in the Championship, but what can you remember of the Whites’ promotion-chasing campaign?

Test yourself in the quiz below…