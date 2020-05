Quiz: Can you get 100% in this ultimate Leeds quiz?

Compiling a testing quiz for Leeds United fans is harder than most given the depth the football club has, in terms of its history, achievements and some of the fantastic footballers that have donned the famous White shirt.

I hope I have succeeded in generating the sort of teaser that will test even the most knowledgable of Leeds supporters, which is something I will be checking when I look at the results.

Will you get them all right? You will be one of the few that do.