Quiz: Name Leeds United’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

Leeds United have enjoyed a stellar 2019/20 season and currently sit top of the Championship table with nine matches to play.

The Yorkshire club have a seven-point advantage over Fulham in third place and after marginally missing out on promotion back to the Premier League in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the club last year, they are in the driving seat to secure a return to the top flight after 16 years away.

The unavoidable hiatus has somewhat thrown their progress into jeopardy, although news about the return of the Premier League will provide welcome news for Championship clubs.

There have been concerns in some quarters that the season could not be resumed, which would have disrupted the progress of numerous sides chasing promotion, but with a return to football looking increasingly likely, Leeds fan can perhaps begin to dream about promotion once again.

To celebrate their potential return, we have created a quiz that should test the knowledge of even the biggest Leeds fans, with the challenge to name each of their top goalscorers from the last 15 seasons.