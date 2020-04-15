Report: Leeds interested in £5.2m-valued Larin

Reported Leeds United target Cyle Larin could be available for £5.2m this summer according to reports in Turkey, with Besiktas willing to sanction his departure.

What is the situation?

Larin arrived at Besiktas in 2018 after impressing for Major League Soccer side Orlando City FC, where he scored 44 goals in 89 appearances.

However, things have not gone quite to plan for the 24-year-old in Istanbul, as the Canadian scored just four goals in 22 appearances last season.

As a result, he joined Belgian side Zulte Waregem on loan last summer, where he has notched seven goals and 10 assists in 29 Jupiler Pro League appearances.

Reports in Turkey claim that Waregem were planning on a £10.4m bid for the forward to secure him on a permanent basis, but financial issues mean they could be forced to duck out of the race.

Besiktas, though, are said to be willing to part with the player for just £5.2m this summer and Leeds are one of the potential destinations for the Canadian.

Should Leeds move for Cyle Larin?

Smart move?

Leeds are in need of a centre-forward given the struggles Patrick Bamford has experienced in front of goal this term, with the 26-year-old finding the net just once in his last eight league appearances.

Bamford has scored 13 goals in 36 Championship appearances and Leeds moved for Jean-Kevin Augustin in January, although the move is yet to pay off.

Larin struggled at Besiktas but looks to have rediscovered his best form in Belgium and at just £5.2m, he could prove to be a prudent addition.