Danny Mills questions Rhian Brewster swoop

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has questioned whether reported target Rhian Brewster would provide a better option in the striker position than incumbent Patrick Bamford in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Bamford has been Leeds’ main man up front this season, starting 35 of their 37 league fixtures so far.

Neither Eddie Nketiah nor Jean-Kevin Augustin have been able to displace the former Chelsea man, despite the 26-year-old managing just 13 league goals.

As a result of Bamford’s struggles in front of goal the Elland Road-club have been linked with a loan move for Brewster, but Mills said the Liverpool youngster would not be an upgrade.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I would only see him as a squad player. He is not ready to lead the line, that is for sure. You would need somebody with out-and-out experience of the Premier League.

“You might as well stick with Bamford if you are going to go with Rhian Brewster. Undoubtedly he has got talent but he is unproven.

“If you are going to replace somebody you have to have the guarantee that they are better than what you have got.”

Chance to prove himself

Brewster has done well since arriving at Swansea City on loan during the January transfer window, managing four goals in his 11 appearances so far, and clearly has the quality to find goals at Championship level.

However, he is unproven in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether he can replicate the hold-up ability that has made Bamford such a valuable part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, measuring in at just 5 foot 11.

Perhaps Brewster would be a worthwhile swoop if Leeds are still in the Championship, but it’s suggested he’s on their radar as a top-flight addition. That would certainly be a gamble at this stage.

Augustin is still at the club of course and could come good once he has had more time to train with Bielsa and adapt to the side’s system.

