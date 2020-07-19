Phil Hay claims Leeds may look at Benrahma if Brentford stay down

Leeds United have won the Championship.

The Whites will be in the top-flight next term, but the two teams that will join them are still yet to be confirmed.

The final day will see a three-way race between West Brom, Brentford and Fulham come to a head, and after Phil Hay’s most recent transfer update, Leeds fans may have a preferred outcome in the race for second place.

What’s been said then?

The journalist hosted a promotion Q&A session on The Athletic, and understandably, one thing fans wanted to know about was the club’s summer transfer plans.

Hay’s understanding is that the conclusion to Brentford’s season will affect one transfer they may be planning on making, claiming that the Whites would fancy having a look at Said Benrahma if the Bees fail in their quest.

“Every time I speak to people I hear them talk about the best players in the Championship. I suspect Leeds would love to have a dabble with Benrahma if Brentford don’t go up,” Hay wrote.

Huge coup

Signing the Algerian would be quite a statement of intent from Leeds, considering that some of the biggest clubs in the country have been tracking him.

Chelsea’s interest has been widely reported, and if Leeds can snatch a player from under the Blues’ nose it will be a great way to make a mark in the Premier League.

However, even though he would add a lot to United’s squad, you have to wonder how he’ll fit into the side with United recently extending Jack Harrison’s loan and splashing £16m on Helder Costa.

It remains to be seen whether or not this one will get over the line, but Leeds fans may want to keep one eye on Brentford’s final day clash in the hopes that they are denied promotion.