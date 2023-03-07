Leeds United's recruitment has received decidedly mixed reviews, as there have been not only some high-profile blunders but some remarkable coups too.

Particularly their ability to locate and acquire youth talent is commendable, as highlighted through their summer signing of Wilfried Gnonto for just £5m. Already they are reaping the rewards of such a shrewd addition.

But in 2020 they seemed to strike gold with a similar feat when they parted with £1.5m to snatch Sam Greenwood from the Arsenal academy.

The youngster came with rave reviews, as a striker that could not stop scoring at youth level. Given how Leeds have just one goal in their last five games in all competitions, they could use someone with such scoring prowess now.

Although he is yet to truly cement a spot in the first team, the 5 foot 11 maestro has remained a dependable asset for various managers to call upon, making great strides in his development. This is best outlined through the steady growth of his valuation.

How much is Leeds starlet Sam Greenwood worth now?

Although he signed for an initial fee of £1.5m, the 21-year-old was seemingly only worth €200k (£178k) as of 2021 due to his lack of senior experience.

21 goal contributions in 39 games for the Gunners' U18s was impressive, but hardly meriting a much higher value.

But now that the Sunderland-born forward has 29 senior appearances for the Whites under his belt, including a first goal and a handful of assists, that value has grown to an impressive €4m (£3.5m).

This marks an outstanding 1,866% increase in value in just one year of football; a figure that seems only set to grow as he establishes himself as more of a regular for Javi Gracia's team.

Listed as part of a "bright" future at the Yorkshire outfit by journalist Alisa Cowen, his performances for his U21 side certainly suggest he is ready for increased action at the top level.

During the 2020/21 season, he would score 12 goals in 18 appearances, only to turn provider more often the season following as he notched 13 goal contributions in just 17 games.

With a soaring valuation and the quality in front of goal that Leeds have been lacking, Greenwood could soon be the answer to all their problems should he be handed some consistent game time under the new boss.