Prior to the suspension of football in the United Kingdom back in March, things were actually going rather well for Leeds United.

After the agony of missing out on promotion last time out, the Yorkshire side had once again put themselves in the position to challenge for an automatic promotion place with just nine matches to play.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been asked to wait a little longer before they can look to secure their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

With a seven-point gap to third-placed Fulham and a favourable run-in including fixtures against Luton Town, Charlton Athletic and Barnsley, Leeds remain one of the favourites for promotion, but the effects of football behind closed doors and the time away from the pitch is not yet fully understood.

Here, we look into six statistics from Leeds’ season so far in an attempt to refresh our memories ahead of the return of Championship football…