There are several popular Leeds players in the current squad but the versatile Stuart Dallas is arguably one of the most respected senior players, and his words likely carry greater weight as a result.

Dallas took to Twitter on Sunday to play his part in warning the public against social interaction, telling fans to show discipline and stop attending social gatherings and house parties.

The need to self-isolate has been emphasised by a number of players but it is possible that Leeds fans are more likely to listen to the Northern Ireland international, and his words have certainly been appreciated by some.

The supporter base have responded to his message by praising his words of warning, and it is another example of Dallas showing strong leadership, albeit away from the pitch on this occasion.

Well said Stuart you wonderful creature — Andrew (@LeedsUnitedM3) March 22, 2020

Top bloke — Geoffrey Rainey (@Dungannon_Red) March 22, 2020

Spot on. Hope you & the family are keeping safe — Barney V2 (@barney___21) March 22, 2020

Cafu has spoken — Jamie McEvoy (@JamieMcEvoy) March 22, 2020

Brilliant. People are just not listening — lufclynn#44⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lufclynn) March 22, 2020

Well said Stuart. Top man🙌🏻 — Danny Furniss (@DannyLaChamp) March 22, 2020

Getting his teammates on board would only strengthen that message further, and that means Dallas is setting a good example to follow in a variety of ways.

The 28-year-old is probably itching to get back into action as much as anyone, but he is aware that the good times could be just around the corner if everybody plays their part. After all, promotion is still on the line.

Thankfully there have been a lot of like-minded responses to the Whites player, with some supporters sending well wishes back to Dallas and wishing him good health as well as good fitness, in the hope he comes back fit and firing.

Good lad Stuey, Stay strong, Stay safe 💛💙 — C&JLUFC (@LUFCJL) March 22, 2020

Keep fit fella — Chris Moore (@ChrisMo40729434) March 22, 2020

