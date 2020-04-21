Stuart Dallas reveals the training regime set for Leeds squad

Leeds United utility man Stuart Dallas has shed some light on the training programme the squad have been put on during lockdown, in an interview with the BBC.

What did he say?

Dallas has been central to Leeds’ promotion push this season, starting all 37 of their Championship fixtures in a variety of different roles.

Like the rest of the squad the suspension of the football season has seen players stuck at home, where they have had to manage their own fitness levels and stay in shape.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is also renowned for his exacting standards in training and Dallas has revealed that the players have been told to send in pictures of their weight every day.

“For me, no. It’s how much you want it, you have to take it upon yourself to be professional in what you do,” he told the BBC.

“If you’re going into the fridge and snacking all the time, of course you’re going to put weight on. So, you’ve got to be professional, stick to what you would do.

“I go back to a routine, I get up in the morning, have my breakfast and I like to get my exercise done early, so that it’s similar to what it would be at training.

“Having to send our weights in every day, keeping in contact with the nutritionist and the sports science guys, it’s really helpful and keeps you on track.”

Model professional

Dallas has proven himself as a real model professional this season, playing week in week out in a variety of different positions, including central midfield, full-back and on the wing.

Having the Norther Ireland international fully fit for the season’s return will, therefore, be crucial and it will be a big boost for fans of the Elland Road club to hear that the 28-year-old is following Bielsa’s instructions.