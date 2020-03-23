Stuart Dallas can be Marcelo Bielsa’s unsung hero in the PL

Leeds United’s 2019/20 campaign has been brilliant.

The Whites sit at the top of the Championship with nine games to go, and if they do end up in the Premier League there will be a whole host of incredible narratives United fans can look back on and wax lyrical about.

Whether it’s Mateusz Klich’s incredible run of consecutive starts, Jack Harrison’s vast improvement this season or Patrick Bamford’s roller coaster campaign, perhaps no story is as great as Stuart Dallas’ re-emergence.

The Northern Irishman is one of Leeds’ longest-serving players signing way back in 2015 when Uwe Rosler was in charge, and since then he’s undergone a bit of a metamorphosis.

He was something of a forgotten man when Bielsa first arrived, starting just 14 games in the 2017/18 season, and even in the Argentine’s first campaign in charge he only made the first XI 12 times.

However, this season he has become indispensable for Leeds, starting every single league game in a number of different positions.

The defender-turned-midfielder has played in no fewer than four different roles for Leeds this term, and he’s flourished in every single position.

He has 2.2 tackles per game 1 interception per game and 0.9 key passes per game, and you really can’t ask for more than that.

Not only has he shone this season, he has proven that he is ready to be a real asset next term, even if he isn’t a key player.

With Bielsa preferring to operate with a small squad, versatility is a key attribute for anyone in his team, and Dallas is a true Jack of all trades.

The £2.7m-rated man has played in four positions this season, but throughout his entire career he’s played nine different roles ranging from full-back to second striker.

The 28-year-old looks ready to become something of an unsung hero for United in the Premier League.

