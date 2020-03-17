talkSPORT writer issues verdict on season end for Leeds

talkSPORT have provided their verdicts on how the season should pan out, and one writer’s thoughts will surely anger those of a Leeds United persuasion.

What’s been said?

The suspension of football across the globe has created confusion for many and the Championship is no exception with a thrilling title race set to go down to the wire with only nine games remaining.

Leeds, who are seven points clear of the playoff positions had looked set to end a 16-year absence from the English top-flight, but there is now no certainty on that happening.

What should happen to Leeds' season?

Voided Vote Finish now Vote Wait and play Vote

Over at talkSPORT, they have pondered the question on whether or not the season should continue when possible, or be voided completely, leading to the following bold claim.

Anton Stanley, the features editor, believes the latter and has even thrown in a wry apology to United fans. He said:

Only one fair outcome

Such a decision has the potential to open up a legal can of worms, especially as teams in the second-tier have already ground 37 matches out this term under the presumption that they will be entitled to their worthy rewards.

In Leeds’ case, that’ll be a moment of pure history – a return to the Premier League, something not witnessed at Elland Road since 2004.

Euro 2020 has even been postponed for a year, rather than outright cancelled, according to reports.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

There’s only one fair solution, but with no timeframe on football resuming, it could be a dangerous wait to see what happens.

The season should be played out at the very next opportunity – whether that’s from April 3rd or later this summer remains to be seen.

Mere financial compensation, as outlined in the suggestion above, would be a disaster move, too. Aston Villa won around £170m from their playoff triumph last season – who’s going to stump that up, then?

Quickfire Questions – Early title winners: Can you get all 13 right in 2 minutes?

1 of 15 During which year were Aston Villa formed? 1870 1855 1874 1895

Football may need to be patient before deciding the very best – and fairest – outcome.

And in other news, Leeds’ unsung hero for 2019/20 pictured…